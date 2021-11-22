St. Louis Police: Downtown shooting tied to fight at a nightclub

ST. LOUIS – A weekend shooting in downtown St. Louis stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the 700 block of N. 15th Street. Officers arrived at 15th and Washington and discovered a crashed vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was taken to a local hospital where

According to Public Safety Director Dan, homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department learned a fight at Europe Night Club escalated to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the city’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.