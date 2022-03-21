ST. LOUIS — Monday afternoon outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis, members of the police and firefighter’s unions gathered to talk about the lack of pay.

“We need almost 10 to 50 percent increases depending on the classification just to get up to the minimum salary sighted by the study,” said Emily Perez, attorney for Local 73.

Leaders of the two unions representing almost all first responders employed by the City of St. Louis, the Police Officers Association (SLPOA) and the International Association of Firefighters Local 73 (IAFF73), talked about the future of public safety as contract negotiations loom on the horizon.

“It takes our dispatchers 21 years to make what a dispatcher makes in St. Louis County starts with, so that’s how drastically underpaid our dispatchers are,” said Jay Schroeder, with the Police Officers Association. “That’s another reason we can’t keep dispatchers here. They’ll come, they’ll train and go to a better paying job out in the county.”

The groups said an influx of millions from federal pandemic relief dollars to the historic Rams settlement means the city will have a surplus of money to finally pay fire, EMT, and police officers the pay they deserve.

“We’re always negotiating for better pay,” said Demetris Alfred, the president of Local 73. “Over the years it seems like it falls on deaf ears. That doesn’t mean we haven’t gotten anything but what it means it’s just not up to par with the rest of the nation or rest of the regional area.”

Earlier this year Mayor Tishaura Jones named John Molten Jr. the personnel director for the city. The firefighters union has a lawsuit filed over that hiring, fearing too much power in a position that was considered apolitical since the 1940s. This city-funded study was done last May, but the firefighters union used the sunshine law to find the results proving they are all underpaid severely.