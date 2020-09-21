St. Louis police have made dozens of arrests in response to downtown ‘cruising’

ST. LOUIS – Three dozen people have been arrested during the enforcement of downtown cruising since August 21, the St. Louis Metro Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, at least six more people were arrested over the weekend. The charges range from felony fleeing, resisting, and possession of a controlled substance.

Over Labor Day weekend, police arrested at least six other individuals for things like reckless driving, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting.

But the first big arrests in the cruising problem came over the weekend of August 21, less than a week after a De Soto teen was killed in a high-speed crash. That weekend, police arrested at least nine individuals and issued dozens of citations.