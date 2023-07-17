ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified a man who died after being shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police as 31-year-old Andrew Harrington.

The officer who used a Taser on Harrington is a 27-year-old, four-year veteran of the department, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police did not identify the officer.

Harrington died after police were called Thursday night to a report that he was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police said arriving officers found Harrington naked and disoriented behind a home.

When officers ordered Harrington to come toward them, he tripped and fell into a fence, police said. Two of the five officers who were there picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he slipped away and fell again, according to police.

Police said an officer then used a Taser to subdue Harrington. Other officers tried to handcuff him, but he continued to struggle, police said.

The same officer then applied what’s known as a “drive stun,” which involves placing the Taser directly on the skin, police said.

Harrington became unresponsive. He died early Friday at a hospital.