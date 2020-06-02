St. Louis police identify businesses damaged, broken into

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A 7Eleven is seen damaged after being set on fire during riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Four police officers were reportedly shot in St. Louis overnight during violent clashes with protesters leading to looting and damage to local businesses. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Graffiti is seen on a burned out 7Eleven after riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: The owners of Globe Cleaners survey damage sustained from looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Gun shell casings are seen outside a looted business that sustained damage from overnight protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Drops of blood are seen along the sidewalk outside a looted business that sustained damage from overnight protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: An athletic store is damaged from riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Hangers from stolen merchandise are seen along Tucker Avenue after damage from rioting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Empty shoe boxes are seen from overnight looting on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Debris lies on the sidewalk along Tucker Avenue from businesses that sustained damage from overnight protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A man sweeps debris off the parking lot of a Shell gas station that sustained damage from overnight looters on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A man pauses for a moment as he cleans the parking lot of a shopping plaza that sustained overnight damage from protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Destroyed merchandise is seen in a looted GameStop store following protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A looted GameStop store is seen following protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A destroyed ATM machine is seen along Grand Boulevard following protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: Cookies are seen covered in broken glass at an Insomnia Cookies store after overnight riots and looting on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A Sprint wireless store is seen after overnight riots and looting on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A woman walks by a grocery store that sustained damage after protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: People look into a damaged business following overnight riots and looting on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A MetroPCS wireless store is seen after overnight riots and looting on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A fireman with the St. Louis Fire Department descends on a ladder as a Family Dollar store is ablaze from overnight protests on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS – Over the last two days, St. Louis police have made 25 arrests on various charges tied to looting local businesses as thousands take to the streets to peacefully protest the killing of George Floyd and other incidents of excessive force from law enforcement.

According to Officer Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, dozens of businesses were struck by burglars and vandals.

Authorities are concerned that some of those involved in the unrest locally are coordinating the vandalism and destruction and are not a part of the peaceful protests that have been organized in our area.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. This comes after four officers were shot near St. Louis police headquarters and a retired police captain was killed near a pawn shop in The Ville.

The following locations were burgled:

3519 Bamberger (City Gear)

4647 Chippewa (Verizon)

4651 Chippewa (Foot Locker)

3554 S Kingshighway (Sprint)

6411 Chippewa (AT&T)

3503 Bamberger (Shoe Carnival)

3511 Bamberger (WUTU Boutique)

3527 Bamberger (Sally Beauty)

2244 South Kingshighway (Don Brown Chevy)

6501 Fyler (Master Auto Repair)

3260 S Kingshighway (Enterprise Rent-a-Car)

5441 Hampton (Sprint)

5543 S. Grand (Metro PCS)

4624 S. Kingshighway (Boost Mobile)

5900 Hampton (Midwest Money)

7501 S. Broadway (Bel Aire Pawn)

3300 Meramec (Winkleman Drug Store)

4300 Chippewa (Johnnys Market)

4532 Gravois (GGB Fashions)

922 Loughborough (Auto Zone)

7701 S. Broadway (South Public Market)

442 Bates (Quality Wireless)

4611 S. Kingshighway (Missouri Gold Buyers and Jewelry)

4600 Chippewa (Cricket Wireless)

4517 S. Kingshighway (Metro PCS)

4214 S. Broadway (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply)

5001 S. Grand (One Stop Wireless)

4346 Natural Bridge (EMS Wireless)

4341 Natural Bridge (Metro PCS)

4478 Natural Bridge (Quick Shop Market)

4107 N Grand (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply) – 1 arrest

4300 Natural Bridge (Natural Bridge Currency Exchange)

4318 N. Grand (North Grand Currency Exchange)

4300 Natural Bridge (Cashland Check Cashing)

8306 N. Broadway (Vinh’s Convenience Store)

3453 Natural Bridge (Foot Locker) – 2 arrests

1225 Union (Walgreens)

4045 Lindell (Office Depot)

4171 Lindell (Sprint)

5934 Natural Bridge (1st Cash Pawn)

4405 West Pine (West End Pharmacy)

5892 Delmar (Mr. Nice Guy)

4940 Delmar (Hollywood Beauty Supply)

3147 Union (Foot Locker)

1408 N. Kingshighway (Hollywood Beauty Supply)

3300 S. Grand (Boost Mobile)

1644 S Jefferson (Boost Mobile)

3300 S Grand (Boost Mobile)

The following businesses sustained property damage:

6639 S. Kingshighway (Bank of America ATM Machine)

4914 Gravois Ave (Midwest Bank Center ATM Machine)

4024 S. Grand (Prestige Motors Company)

3858 Dr MLK (Paradise Beauty)

3706 S. Grand (Boost Mobile)