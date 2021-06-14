St. Louis Police identify people killed in collision at Gravois Road and I-55

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have released the names of two people killed in a high-speed collision that happened with such force that it split one of the cars in half.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near an Interstate 55 entrance ramp.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 25-year-old Christian Wimbley and 27-year-old Haris Vranjkovina.

Police say Wimbley was driving a Mercedes at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger side of a Honda, splitting it in two.

Vranjkovina was a passenger in the Honda.

The Mercedes vaulted onto I-55, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Honda is hospitalized with critical injuries.