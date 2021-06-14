St. Louis Police identify people killed in collision at Gravois Road and I-55

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have released the names of two people killed in a high-speed collision that happened with such force that it split one of the cars in half.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near an Interstate 55 entrance ramp.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 25-year-old Christian Wimbley and 27-year-old Haris Vranjkovina.

Police say Wimbley was driving a Mercedes at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger side of a Honda, splitting it in two.

Vranjkovina was a passenger in the Honda.

The Mercedes vaulted onto I-55, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Honda is hospitalized with critical injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News