St. Louis police identify two of three murder victims from the last 24 hours

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a couple found shot to death Thursday afternoon in The Ville.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a police spokesman, the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting and found a man and woman shot dead inside their apartment. The victims were later identified as 39-year-old Kelly Maddock and 43-year-old Clarence White III.

Later that evening, police responded the southern edge of downtown St. Louis for a shooting. Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene with unspecified traumatic injuries. Investigators would only identify the victim as an African American man in his 20s.

Anyone with information on either killing is asked to contact the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.