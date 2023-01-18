ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified one of three victims who were gunned down during a two-hour span Monday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Belle Place, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Officers were notified of a shooting in that area and found the victim, Jessica Claybon, inside a residence. EMS arrived and pronounced Claybon dead at the scene. She was 33.

Earlier, at around 8:30 p.m., a 27-year-old was shot near the intersection of California Avenue and Chariton Street, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 10:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the torso at Gravois Avenue and Russell Boulevard. He died at the hospital.

The victims in those killings have not been identified yet.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the city’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.