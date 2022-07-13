ST. LOUIS – A significant detail has been clarified regarding Tuesday’s shooting in Downtown St. Louis near police headquarters.

Investigators determined that reports of a “shootout” or “gun battle” between two people in two vehicles were based on preliminary information from 911 calls. St. Louis police ultimately determined that was not the case.

According to Lt. Angela Dickerson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around noon outside an apartment building near Olive and 15th streets. Police received several calls of shots being fired in the area.

A 2007 Dodge Charger pulled up at the apartment complex. One person exited the vehicle and started shooting at two men standing in front of the building. The two men ran south on 15th Street and escaped.

The shooter and two other men in the Charger then entered the apartment building, Dickerson said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no victims have come forward and police have not located the suspected shooter. Dickerson said the Dodge Charger has been impounded by police.

Investigators have observed several apartments had windows damaged by gunfire. One vehicle parked in front of the building was also struck by bullets.

The shooting happened in the heart of downtown, within a mile of several landmarks and destinations like St. Louis City Hall, Union Station, the aquarium, and the site of the city’s new professional soccer stadium.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-2500. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.