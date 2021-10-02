St. Louis police investigate after man fatally shot Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Kisling Lane around 7:40 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Datwon Thompson, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of an argument between a suspect and the victim. The 31-year-old suspect had fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing by the homicide division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).