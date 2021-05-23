St. Louis Police investigate after man shot in head in Jeff-Vander-Lou

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head on Saturday.
Police said the man was conscious but barely breathing after the shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and he remained in critical condition Sunday.
Investigators determined that the injured man and another man were shooting at each other when the victim was wounded.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sheridan Avenue in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Few other details were released about the shooting on Sunday.
Police did not immediately identify the victim.