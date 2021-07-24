St. Louis police investigate carjacking, original occupants of vehicle forced out at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Thursday night where original occupants of the vehicle were forced out at gunpoint.

The carjacking happened in the 3400 block of Holiday Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victims were occupying a 2008 Mercury Mariner when two suspects approached the vehicle.

While armed with a handgun, the suspects demanded the keys to the vehicle and the phones of the victims. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victims were not injured, according to police.

The suspects were described as two men. One is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 20 years old, dark complexion, sturdy build, and wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a black ski mask.

The other suspect was described as tall, lean build, brown complexion, curly hair, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.