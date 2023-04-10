ST. LOUIS — Multiple vehicle crashes involving reckless driving kept St. Louis City Police busy overnight. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

One of the crashes occurred at Union and Theatre in Forest Park close to the Muny, where police received a call just before 11:45p.m. Sunday for a single car crash. The driver hit a light pole, breaking the pole off from its base, and then drove away from the scene before police arrived. Debris from the car involved in the crash was scattered around the immediate area.

Around 1:00 a.m., police were called to another single car crash not far from the first one at Forest Park and Euclid in the Central West End. The details of the crash are not clear, but the car was flipped over, and the driver was injured and transported to a hospital. However, the injuries did not appear to be serious.

About an hour and a half earlier, a two-car wreck occurred in South City at Lafayette and Ohio. The police received the call just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, and Lafayette was blocked while crews cleaned up the scene. Both cars had to be towed, but no injuries were reported.

At the scene of one of the wrecks, a cone marked the light pole that was hit, and there was debris from the car involved in the crash scattered around the area. Police were able to investigate each of the incidents, but the cause of the crashes remains unclear.