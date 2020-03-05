St. Louis police investigate double shooting in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot Thursday afternoon in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and N. Kossuth Avenue, located in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.
The male victim was said to be in critical condition and the female condition was not conscious or breathing, Caldwell said.
St. Louis police are investigating the shooting.