ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot Tuesday afternoon in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of N. Broadway.

Officers found the victims, an adult man and woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was conscious and breathing but the man was unresponsive.