St. Louis police investigate double shooting of young child, adult

ST. LOUIS – A 4-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman are being treated at a local hospital following a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 1:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street, located in the Fairground neighborhood.

Police said the boy was shot in his lower leg/foot and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or not.

