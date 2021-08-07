St. Louis police investigate fatal car crash, three juveniles taken into custody

ST. LOUIS – Three juveniles were arrested after killing a pick-up truck driver with a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer avenues around 3:40 p.m. A stolen vehicle that was operated by three juveniles struck a pickup truck at a high-rate speed, according to police.

The victim was transported to Saint Louis Hospital where he died. The juveniles were taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

The investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is ongoing.