ST. LOUIS – A man was killed Friday night in St. Louis.

Police found the victim lying in an alley suffering from traumatic injuries in the 3900 block of Kennerly around 7:30 p.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).