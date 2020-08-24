St. Louis police investigate overnight downtown violence

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a string of shootings that happened in Downtown St. Louis keeping police busy over the weekend.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. A man was found on Washington Avenue at N. 9th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miles away, another man was found at Lumiere and Carr with multiple gunshot wounds as well. Both victims were said to be in critical condition. There’s been no word if the two shootings are connected.

Just last week, a 17-year-old from De Soto was hit and killed while riding in a truck with friends by a speeding car along Washington Avenue.

Last week, St. Louis City closed some downtown streets and the Eads Bridge to battle street racing and cruising. Over the weekend, the city police conducted numerous traffic stops relative to cruisers in the Downtown and Near North Riverfront neighborhoods. Multiple vehicles, including ATVs and a minibike, were towed. They also recovered multiple firearms and effected numerous arrests.

In a Monday afternoon briefing, Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed the closures and discussed the recent wave of mayhem and violence downtown.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said more needs to be done to stop the violence.

“Numerous neighborhoods across the city. They have been doing this across Natural Bridge too,” Reed said. “Just putting barriers in place in hopes that will stop it; they may help on one block or two blocks in downtown, but the overall issue of people feeling comfortable racing and shooting guns in Downtown St Louis, that issue needs to be addressed at its core.”