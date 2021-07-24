St. Louis police investigate robbery where man was struck in the head

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man said he was injured from being robbed at gunpoint at a motel in St. Louis.

The 56-year-old victim told police that when he was opening the door to his motel room Friday around midnight, two men with guns approached him and took his wallet.

One of the men then struck the victim in the head with a gun, which caused him to fall down the stairs. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a cut on his face, according to police.

The suspects were described as men in their mid-20s with small beards. One was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray sweatpants and is between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall.

The other suspect was wearing a black facemask and is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The investigation is ongoing.