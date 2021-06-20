St. Louis Police investigate several shootings reported over 90-minute span

ST. LOUIS – An 8-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital late Sunday afternoon after shooting herself in the finger. That’s one of multiple shootings reported inside 90 minutes on Father’s Day.

Police responded to the 4200 block of C D Banks Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the College Hill neighborhood for a double shooting near the intersection of East Linton Avenue and Emily Street. Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 47-year-old with a wound to his foot. Both victims were said to be conscious and breathing.

A short time later, police went to the 4600 block of N. 20th Street—also located in College Hill—and found another shooting victim.

Just before 6:45 p.m., homicide detectives to the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

St. Louis Police have not released any additional information on possible motives or suspects.

