ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a Ferguson teenager died in a shooting Friday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Michael Hampton, 19, as the victim.

Officers responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight and learned that Hampton had suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. He later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet determined where the shooting might have happened. Additional information on what might have led up to the shooting is unavailable.

