ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Downtown West neighborhood.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

The victim, a female, was shot in the chest. Police said she was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will post more information on this story as it becomes available.