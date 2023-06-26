ST. LOUIS – A man was hospitalized late Sunday evening after he and two acquaintances were shot at by unknown assailants.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Northland Avenue, located in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Police claim officers were responding to a ShotSpotter notification in the area. While on their way to that location, officers were told of a shooting victim arriving at a hospital and telling staff he’d been shot on Northland.

Officers went to the hospital and discovered the victim, a 35-year-old man, had been shot in the hip and was in critical condition.

Two other victims, a 36-year-old and a 39-year-old woman, were also present. They told police they had borrowed the first victim’s car to go buy groceries. When they got back to Northland, the car owner came outside and got in the vehicle. At that point, two men appeared from a gangway and started shooting at the car.

The three victims sped off in the car, realized the vehicle owner was injured, and went to the hospital. The other victims were not injured in the shooting.

The suspects were described as young men between 16 and 20 years of age, one in a black t-shirt and the other in a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.