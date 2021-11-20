St. Louis police investigate suspicious death after finding body in vacant building

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body inside a vacant building Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Chippewa Street around 7:28 p.m. Upon arrival, they could not determine the age, race, or gender of the deceased because of the state of decomposition, according to police.

The medical examiner also was at the scene and stated that there were no signs of trauma to the victim’s body.

“Homicide detectives determined the incident would be handled at the district level,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.