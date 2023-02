ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the 5200 block of Gilmore in the Walnut Park East neighborhood at around 11 a.m. today to investigate a call for help. A woman in her 30s was found dead. Homicide detectives are now handling the case as a “Suspicious Sudden Death.”

Anyone with information should call St. Louis homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Call CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-371-8477.