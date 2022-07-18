ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on Monday at the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive which is near Cool Valley.

Police said they responded to a shooting at about 7:43 p.m. The officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting occurred because of a domestic incident.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against person detectives are handling the investigation and the investigation is active at this time.

FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward.