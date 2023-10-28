ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred during the early morning hours.

The first incident took place near downtown, shortly after 12:30 a.m., where an unidentified man shot someone else in the back at the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer avenues. Homicide is investigating this case.

In another incident around the same time, a second man died due to a shooting in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. This incident happened on Beck Ave., with officers responding to a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

If anyone has any information related to either of these events and wishes to maintain their anonymity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.