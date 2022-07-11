ST. LOUIS – Penrose neighborhood residents living near the St. Louis intersection of San Francisco Avenue and North Euclid Avenue, suspect several dogs are to blame for the death of a 62-year-old man.

St. Louis Metropolitan police report that a “preliminary investigation revealed the victim was possibly attacked by pit bulls.”

A second victim, a 92-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as, “significant bites from several dogs attacking him in the alley.”

Several residents suspect the dogs belong to someone in the neighborhood and have seen the dogs roaming free before.

“They get out every so often,” said Michael Lewis, Penrose neighborhood resident.

According to city officials, within an eight-block square around the area where the alleged attack happened, there have only been two service requests in the past year. One request was for a leash law concern and the other was for a report of an animal bite. For the entire City of St. Louis, there were 1,617 requests for service related to concerns such as dangerous dogs, leash law violations, stray dogs, or dogs at large.

Derrick Sleet lives a few homes away from the scene where police responded this past weekend. He believes the victims were attacked by dogs he has seen loose before.

“I’ve got a lot of little children, grandchildren who will be in the backyard, and those dogs tried to get in the yard last week,” said Sleet.

According to city officials, three dogs have been seized by Animal Control. The investigation of what happened has not been completed.