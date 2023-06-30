ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police had a busy day on the streets Thursday, handing out 164 tickets for violations that stemmed from 73 traffic stops.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were involved in a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative on Thursday leading to a spike in tickets.

Police primarily pulled over drivers around parts of three streets: South Kingshighway, Hampton and South Grand.

Among the tickets issued, police say around half were for hazardous violations (like speeding an improper lane usage) and another half were for non-hazardous violations (like seatbelt violations and suspended licenses).

“We will periodically conduct these High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Initiatives at various locations throughout the city,” said SLMPD in a Facebook post on Friday.

Police did not disclose how many of these traffic stops might have led to arrests.