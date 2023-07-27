ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police continue to crack down on illegal and unsafe activities on the street, reporting dozens of tickets and citations in the city for a second straight day.

Officers issued 93 tickets over 43 traffic stops on Wednesday, primarily done around North Grand Avenue, North Florissant Avenue, and North Broadway.

Among the tickets issued, police report…

30 were for hazardous violations (such as speeding, violating an electric signal)

8 were for seat belt violations

55 were tickets for non-hazardous violations (such as expired plates)

“We will periodically conduct these High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Initiatives at various locations throughout the city. These enforcement efforts are being done to remind motorists of the importance of traffic laws. Obeying the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and following all of the rules of the road saves lives,” said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook.

For St. Louis police, these events are designed as part of a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative. SLMPD also conducted a traffic enforcement event Wednesday with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, leading to 128 traffic stops.