St. Louis police issue SARAA alert for missing 2-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for a two-year-old girl after she was taken by a woman.

Aria Rhodes was last seen at the Lumiere Hotel with her family when 25-year-old Whitney Blanchard left with her just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday in a dark blue Malibu with a Missouri license plate of HBD-Z31, according to police.

Blanchard also was with an unidentified man who was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and tan boots.

Rhodes has puffy hair and was wearing a pink coat, blue jeans, and a white shirt with a cat on the front. The St. Louis police juvenile division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.