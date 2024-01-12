ST. LOUIS — Police pulled over 90 vehicles Wednesday and issued 226 tickets during a traffic enforcement initiative in north St. Louis. They plan on doing more “high visibility” patrols in locations throughout the city.

Officers pulled over drivers for speeding, running red lights, seat belt violations, expired plates, and more. This campaign was along North Kingshighway, Delmar and Dr. Martin Luther King. The police also issued tickets for drivers without licenses or insurance.

“These enforcement efforts are being done to remind motorists of the importance of traffic laws. Obeying the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and following all of the rules of the road saves lives,” state St. Louis police.

St. Louis drivers are among the worst in the US, according to crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and information included in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Cities with the worst drivers, according to ConsumerAffairs’ analysis, were scattered through states in the lower Midwest and into the Southeast, as well as in the Southwest.