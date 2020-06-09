St. Louis police leader joins town hall on officer accountability

ST. LOUIS – On the day George Floyd was laid to rest, a St. Louis police leader joined a town hall on police accountability.

We’ve seen a building consensus behind calls for more police accountability but we’ve also seen examples of the need for greater police protection, like at the looted and burned-out 7/11 store in Downtown St. Louis. It has possibly been run out of business for good in an area where it provided about two dozen jobs and a sorely needed place to buy food and drink.

Massive crowds have marched almost daily. All races and ethnicities with one message.

Solutions range from a nationwide ban on police kneeling on handcuffed citizens or using chokeholds—which are already banned for St. Louis city police—to more evaluations and training courses on racial equity in the police academies to weed out potential bad officers before they get badges.

“A lot of our courses are geared toward shooting running, driving, those types of things,” said St. Louis Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor. “The people part of it has to become more important…catch them at the beginning rather than having them on our police department when they become someone’s worst nightmare.”

Taylor is also president of the Ethical Society of Police, an organization founded nearly 50 years ago to address racial discrimination in the community and in the police department. She joined a social media town hall hosted by Elad Gross, a Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney General.

They agreed this moment in time should not pass without real change. They also agreed on the need for officers, which is now highlighted by boarded up businesses across St. Louis, that looted and burned out 7/11, plus four St. Louis Police officers shot, and retired police captain David Dorn murdered while protecting a business that was being looted.

“I don’t understand the violence and people who went out and decided that that wasn’t their message: they were going to violent towards whomever, towards business owners, toward people, property or lives,” Taylor said. “We cannot win with violence. Violence isn’t going to get you anywhere. What happened to Capt. Dorn was horrific. What happened to George Floyd was horrific.”

They spoke against abolishing police departments altogether but in favor of maybe cutting police budgets and reallocating resources toward crime prevention programs.

“Just saying, ‘hey, instead of doing this whole political fear-mongering thing, let’s sit down and have a conversation about what would serve the people of this country the best’. It’s so frustrating for me to see the longer this goes, the worse it gets,” Gross said.