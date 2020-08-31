St. Louis police mourning slain officer Tamarris Bohannon following weekend shooting

ST. LOUIS – One of two St. Louis police officers who was shot responding to a call Saturday near Tower Grove Park has died from his injuries.

Officer Tamarris Bohannon had been on the force for more than three and a half years and was known affectionately as “Bo” by some of his co-workers. He was 29.

Bohannon leaves behind his wife, Alexis, and their three young children.

Bohannon was rushed to SLU Hospital after he was shot in the head responding to a shooting call.

On Sunday night, there was an incredible procession of police cars taking part in escorting Bohannon’s body from the hospital after he passed away.

The tragedy unfolded early Saturday evening on Hartford Street in south St. Louis.

Investigators say as officers were looking for a possible shooting victim, the suspect shot Bohannon in the head and another officer in the leg.

We’re told the gunman fired from a home that he had entered through an unlocked front door.

The couple who lived there had the door unlocked because their pastor was coming over for dinner.

The couple left through the back of the home when the suspect came in a with a gun.

After the shooting there was a lengthy standoff between the suspect and police before the 43-year-old was arrested.

Police have not released the suspect’s name and official charges haven’t yet been filed.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out a handwritten statement from officer Bohannon’s family.

It reads, in part, “He is a hero to many but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children. The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community, and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead.”

The St. Louis Police Department sent out a tweet reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died. We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries. Thank you all for your continued thoughts & prayers!”

The St. Louis Police Officers Association is also remembering Bohannon.

That group sent out a statement reading in part, “Bo was described as a ‘difference-maker’ by those who knew him well. He sought to make a difference for all people in the community he served because they mattered. The unnecessary sacrifice of this dedicated public servant should be mourned by all because his life mattered.”

BackStoppers is helping Bohannon’s family.

The group is pledging $10,000 to help with the family’s immediate needs with more help later.