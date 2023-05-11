ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a gas station shooting in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on May 7, at the Conoco gas station in the 6900 block of Gravois Avenue in south city.

Officers found the victim, a man in his mid-30s, behind the gas station suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Security video shows the suspect shot the victim with a rifle as the victim was sitting in his own vehicle. The victim got out of his car and attempted to run away on foot before collapsing behind the gas station.

On Thursday, police released two images tied to the investigation: one of the alleged shooter and one of their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 314-231-1212. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department