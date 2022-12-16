ST. LOUIS — The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. 82-year-old John Garland was last seen yesterday morning on Wayne Avenue.

He stands five feet, nine inches tall, with brown eyes, and a bald head.

He was dressed in blue pants, a blue coat, and a hunting cap with a black bill.

According to the police, he has dementia.

He was driving a silver 2018 KIA Optima with the license plate JE1X3R from Missouri.

Anyone with information should contact the university’s police department or 911.

