St. Louis Police officer hit by a car released from rehab today

ST. LOUIS – A procession is planned Friday for an officer who will be released from rehab after being injured in the line of duty.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Delvion Mitchell was hit by a car on I-64 near Boyle on January 24.

Supporters plan a procession around midday as he is released.

Mitchell is one of two officers who were hit during that incident. it happened while the officers were responding to an unrelated crash.

“While they were talking to the persons who had been involved in the other accident, another car comes barreling through,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “Both officers were struck, and apparently some of the other persons who were standing nearby were struck as well.”

Police said a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Lexus ES 350 on westbound 64 hit an unoccupied marked police Tahoe with its emergency lights on. That police Tahoe was stopped to assist a disabled 2017 GMC Acadia. Police said the Lexus hit the Tahoe and then the Lexus slid into the median and hit the GMC Acadia along with the two officers and the five occupants of the GMC Acadia. The five occupants of the GMC Acadia and the two officers were all standing outside of the vehicles. All of those hit by the Lexus were taken to hospitals and listed in critical/stable to critical/unstable condition.

Both officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.