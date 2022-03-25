ST. LOUIS – There’s been reported an officer-involved shooting on the 5400 block of Genevieve.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance when they were encountered by a male subject who stabbed an officer in the vest with a knife. The subject was struck by the other officer on scene. He is conscious and breathing.

The officer that was stabbed in the vest may have a minor injury, but is conscious and alert.

Further details will be available as they are reported to the FOX2 newsroom.