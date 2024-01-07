ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis police officers had to be hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown West.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Olive Boulevard and 21st Street.

The department’s Real Time Crime Center claims the officers were on their way to an aid call when they collided with another car at the intersection. That car then struck two other vehicles.

The two police officers suffered minor injuries. There’s no word on other possible injuries.