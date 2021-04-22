St. Louis Police raid building looking for stolen goods

ST. LOUIS – Burglary detectives launched a raid Thursday searching for stolen stuff in north St. Louis City. If something was recently stolen from your home or garage, police may have recovered it.

Officers and detectives surrounded an old building at the corner of N. Broadway and Howard, about six blocks north of The Landing.

They spent hours removing all sorts of items. Lawn equipment was found. Cars were towed, including a Mercedes, and car parts like catalytic converters were confiscated. Even a camper was removed. Tons of tools were taken from the building.

In the past, the burglary unit put on display stolen items recovered from other investigations so people could claim their property. We don’t know if that will happen in this case.

This operation was being led by the burglary squad in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District.

Multiple people were arrested but not in relation to the raid. Those people apprehended had outstanding warrants for other alleged crimes.

Sources said a dozen people live in apartments on the second floor but the city condemned the building and folks had to quickly find other places to live.

This is an ongoing investigation. It could be a while before we learn of any charges coming from Thursday’s action by police.