St. Louis Police recover property stolen from vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are trying to return some stolen property to its rightful owners after a bust more than a week ago.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, authorities from city and county police departments, as well as FBI agents, have been investigating a recent spate of car thefts and larcenies in the region.

On Nov. 20, police and federal agents executed a search warrant at a home in the Patch neighborhood and located several stolen items, including key fobs tied to recent vehicle thefts.

Three people were taken into custody. Caldwell said police are still looking for additional suspects.

Victims can reclaim their stolen property if they’ve filed a police report. In order to retrieve property, contact Det. Nemeth with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-0001.