St. Louis police release images of north city murder suspect

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person suspected of a fatal stabbing in north city Sunday afternoon.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the stabbing happened just before 3:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Ponce Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, 25-year-old Jerome Guest, in an alley with a puncture wound. Guest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation and discovered surveillance images of the suspected attacker and that person’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Surveillance image of the suspect’s vehicle.