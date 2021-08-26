St. Louis Police release images of suspects tied to shooting near big Amoco sign

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released a handful of surveillance images of suspects tied to a shooting earlier this month at a gas station known for its giant Amoco sign.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened on Aug. 12 around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clayton Road and S. Skinker Boulevard.

One person, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen while sitting in a vehicle with three other people. Two people fled the vehicle and ran off at the time of the shooting and have not been located. The fourth person was not injured in the shooting.

The victims reported a black SUV pulled up and opened fire.

Caldwell said investigators learned the victims were driving a stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if this is connected to the shooting.

The suspects have only been identified as five Black men riding in a Nissan Armada with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identities of the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or St. Louis Police at 314-444-0100.

Courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department