St. Louis police release names of two men who died in quadruple shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified the two victims who were killed in a quadruple shooting in a north city neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Union Boulevard, located in Hamilton Heights, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

James Hauley, 58, and Shjuan Weekly, 43, both of St. Louis, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were transported to an area hospital. One sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other is in critical condition.

Four people were shooting at each other from both sides of the street and numerous shots were fired. People were in the area when the gunfire erupted and investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened and why.

“I was lying in my bed. I heard a couple of shots, and then I heard rapid shots after that,“ resident Cardell Simpson said.

The manager of Elite Market & Grill said the shooting happened near his store. The store’s surveillance cameras captured the shooting. The footage has been turned over to detectives.

“It’s just crazy. It happened so quick,” the manager said. “We heard so many gunshots. You heard a rifle and then a pistol.”

The manager said he knew one of the victims who was killed.

“He was real chill and he fixed problems. If anyone had a problem, he would come and solve it,” the manager said.

A friend of one of the victims who died said, “He was a husband, father, and a great person. It’s a great tragedy. I knew him, I grew up with him. He was a laid-back person and well known in the community. He had a great spirit. Just another one gone too soon. He will be greatly missed.”

Call in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS in order to remain anonymous.