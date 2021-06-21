St. Louis Police respond to shooting in Greater Ville; 7 shot, 3 dead

ST. LOUIS – Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting Monday night in the Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis City.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said all seven victims were adult men in their 30s.

Three of the victims were declared dead at the scene. One of the victims collapsed in the yard at Farragut Elementary School and two of the victims were found outside a convenience store.

Four other people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries. At least one of those victims had been shot in the arm and back.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.

