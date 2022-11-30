ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons investigators are looking into the death of an adult male pedestrian on Chambers Road near Green Valley Drive.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a person hit near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive on November 29, 2022, at 6:18 p.m.

Officers on the scene discovered an adult man who had been hit by a car. At the scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, a man walked into the road while a car was travelling west on Chambers Road near Green Valley Drive and was hit.

The driver stayed on the scene. There were no additional injuries reported.

This is a continuing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.