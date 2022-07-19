ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Howell Street in the Baden neighborhood Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:43 a.m. Police said they found a 21-year-old male in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim and an adolescent were walking in the alley near the intersection of Howell Street and Halls Ferry when the suspects pulled up and fired shots at them.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and he is in critical, stable condition. The 13-year-old boy who was with the first victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police said there were two suspects involved in the shooting. One suspect is a male around 20-30 years old, he was wearing a dark shirt, and black pants and had long locs. Police said the second suspect is also a male around 20-30 years old, he was wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored pants, and a low haircut.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.