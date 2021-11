ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are searching for a suspect or suspects after finding a 27-year-old woman shot to death in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when officers were called to the area just before 4 p.m. Arriving officers found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name and have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.