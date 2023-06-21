ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

SLMPD says the crimes date back to May 29, 2023. Police report that a juvenile victim was sexually assaulted in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue around 11 p.m. that night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor. (Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect was reportedly caught on surveillance cameras before the assault and fleeing the area afterward. SLMPD released several surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

Police described the suspect as 20-30 years of age, tall, medium to thin build, short “fade” hair style and full beard. In surveillance photos, he was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a blue hat.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5812 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).